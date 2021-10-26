WTO sets up panel on China's anti-dumping duties on Australian wine

Newsfrom Japan

The World Trade Organization has established a dispute settlement panel to examine anti-dumping duties imposed by China on Australian wine, the Australian government said Tuesday. "Australia will continue to use the WTO dispute settlement system to vigorously defend the interests of Australian wine producers and exporters," Trade Minister Dan Tehan and Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said in response to the development. In the joint press release, they added that Australia remains open to further discussions with China to resolve the issue. Reuters earlier reported from Geneva that the ...