Baseball: Swallows trample BayStars to wrap up Central League title

Third-inning two-run doubles by Domingo Santana and Yuhei Nakamura broke up a tie game as the Yakult Swallows clinched the Central League pennant with a 5-1 victory over the DeNA BayStars on Tuesday. The Swallows' win at Yokohama Stadium, coupled with the second-place Hanshin Tigers' loss to the Chunichi Dragons, lifted the Swallows to their first CL title in six years. "Our first priority was winning our game, but at the same time we were a little concerned with the Tigers' wins and losses," manager Shingo Takatsu said after being tossed in the air by the team in a celebratory "doage" ceremon...