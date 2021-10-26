Baseball: Swallows capture 8th Central League pennant

Newsfrom Japan

The Yakult Swallows captured their eighth Central League championship and first since 2015 on Tuesday in manager Shingo Takatsu's second season at the helm. The title marked the second time in team history that the Swallows have won a championship a year after finishing last, a feat they also accomplished in 2015. "The day before we started camp, we talked about remembering the frustration of two straight last-place finishes and taking that into the season with us," Takatsu said. "We got off to a rough start and I think the players took that to heart, too, and just played their hearts out up u...