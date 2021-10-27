FOCUS: Princess Mako's marriage "warning sign" for Japan's imperial system

Newsfrom Japan

The controversial marriage of Japan's Princess Mako and her university sweetheart Kei Komuro highlights the struggle that members of the royal family have in balancing their public and private lives, in what some pundits have called a "warning sign" for maintaining a monarchy in a modern democracy. The 30-year-old niece of Emperor Naruhito went ahead with the marriage in an unprecedented manner by skipping the usual traditional rites and turning down a lump-sum payment of up to about 150 million yen ($1.3 million) in taxpayers' money, amid public unease over media reports on a financial disput...