Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked ahead of earnings, election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as investors locked in gains from the previous day's rally, while a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of earnings reports from Japanese firms and a general election later this week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 44.43 points, or 0.15 percent, from Tuesday to 29,061.58. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.21 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,014.19. Decliners were led by marine transportation, information and communication, and air transportation issues. At 9 a.m....