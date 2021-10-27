Baseball: Ohtani receives prestigious award for historic 2-way season

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani received a special award for his two-way performance in 2021 from league Commissioner Rob Manfred before Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday in Houston. The award, called the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award, is not handed out on an annual basis but granted at the commissioner's discretion to individuals and teams who made a historically significant impact on the game. Ohtani traveled to Houston to accept the award in person. The trophy, designed by Tiffany & Co., features a gold baseball mounted on a sterling silver base, according to MLB.com. ...