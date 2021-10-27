U.S. regulator revokes authorization of China Telecom's U.S. unit

Newsfrom Japan

The Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday it has decided to revoke the authorization for China Telecom Corp.'s U.S. subsidiary to operate in the United States, citing the need to safeguard the nation's telecommunications infrastructure from "potential security threats." The order directs China Telecom (Americas) Corp., which has been operating for about 20 years in the United States, to discontinue any domestic or international telecommunication services within 60 days. The U.S. telecom regulator warned that the company's ownership and control by the Chinese government raises "signifi...