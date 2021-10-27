Japan's economic assessment downgraded for 1st time in 18 months

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Wednesday downgraded its overall assessment of regional economies for the first time in 18 months, as a global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions weigh on the auto industry. The pace of recovery in regional economies is "moderating" partly due to supply constraints, the Finance Ministry said in a report that is part of its quarterly assessment covering Japan's 11 regions, changing from the previous view in which it said they are "recovering although weakness is seen in some sectors." It was the first downward revision since April last year when the Japanese e...