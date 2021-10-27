Japan's top 3 mobile carriers scrap cancellation fees amid gov't call

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's top three mobile carriers stopped or will stop charging customers contract cancellation fees, with SoftBank Corp. becoming the last to decide on such a plan amid the government's efforts to spur competition in the mobile phone market. SoftBank, Japan's third largest mobile phone service operator by subscriber, said Tuesday it will discontinue cancellation charges in February when customers terminate contracts signed by September 2019. The company does not ask for such fees for services subscribed since then. Leading mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc. scrapped their cancellation policy this...