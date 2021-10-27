Japan's Omron to invest in Taiwan robot maker Techman

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese electronics company Omron Corp. will invest in Taiwanese collaborative arm robot maker Techman Robot Inc. to enforcing their alliance and jointly develop robots for manufacturing sites. Omron will accept new shares to be issued by Techman and hold a stake of about 10 percent in the Taiwanese company. The investment is expected to be completed by December, the Tokyo-based company said Monday, without disclosing the amount of the investment. Omron and Techman, a Taoyuan-based company under Quanta Computer Inc., a major Taiwanese electronic manufacturing service company, formed a strateg...