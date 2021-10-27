BOJ policymakers meet to assess energy costs, yen weakness risks

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Wednesday began a two-day policy meeting to examine risks linked to surging energy and material costs as well as a weaker yen, issues that are casting a shadow over the nation's economic recovery hopes. The Japanese central bank is widely expected to maintain its ultraeasy monetary policy in support of the economy which is still suffering from the recently lifted COVID-19 state of emergency. Medical experts are also warning of another surge in coronavirus cases that could cause similar measures to be brought back. BOJ watchers say the central bank would prefer to stand pat...