Tokyo stocks end flat ahead of earnings results, election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended flat Wednesday, trimming earlier losses as investors awaited earnings reports from major Japanese firms and a general election later this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 7.77 points, or 0.03 percent, from Tuesday at 29,098.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.59 points, or 0.23 percent, lower at 2,013.81. Decliners were led by marine transportation and air transportation issues, while transportation equipment and food issues led gainers.