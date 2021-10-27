CORRECTION (:Bourse UPDATE2:)
In the story headlined "UPDATE2: Tokyo Stock Exchange to extend daily trading hours by 30 minutes," please note the following CORRECTION. At last graf, please read ...has repeatedly sought longer hours since 2000 ...(not ...has sought longer hours twice since 2000 ... as sent). The same correction applies to an earlier version of the story. A corrected version will move momentarily.