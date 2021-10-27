CORRECTED: UPDATE2: Tokyo Stock Exchange to extend daily trading hours by 30 minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. said Wednesday it will extend its regular trading hours by 30 minutes, possibly starting in the second half of fiscal 2024, to make the bourse more competitive internationally and attractive to investors. It will be the first extension of closing hours in about 70 years. With the change, the market will operate from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with an hourlong lunch break, according to Japan Exchange Group Inc., the parent of the bourse's operator. The planned extension from the current 3 p.m. close is also aimed at helping investors secure trading opportunities in case of an...