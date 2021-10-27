CORRECTED: Ex-Ghosn aide maintains innocence in final hearing over Nissan case

Greg Kelly, a former Nissan Motor Co. executive, maintained Wednesday his innocence against a charge that he helped his former boss Carlos Ghosn underreport his remuneration by billions of yen. Also, in a final hearing at the Tokyo District Court, Nissan, which is also a defendant in the trial, said the crime was committed only to realize Ghosn's "self-interest" and claimed its responsibility is "relatively low." The Japanese automaker has pleaded guilty. Kelly, a lawyer, was a close aide of Ghosn, 67, who jumped bail to flee to Lebanon in late 2019. Kelly, 65, who was arrested in November 201...
Kyodo News

