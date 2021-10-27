Baseball: Buffaloes win franchise's 1st pennant in 25 years

Newsfrom Japan

The Orix Buffaloes captured their franchise's 13th Pacific League pennant on Wednesday and the first since Ichiro Suzuki led the Orix BlueWave to the title in 1996. Orix completed its regular season with a 4-0 shutout by ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That win required the second-place Lotte Marines to win two of their final three games without suffering a loss. The Buffaloes celebrated at Kyocera Dome Osaka after watching Lotte lose 2-1 to the third-place Rakuten Eagles. The Buffaloes are in their first full season under manager Satoshi Nakajima, who was promoted to the interim job midway through th...