Baseball: Buffaloes win Pacific League pennant on Marines' loss

Newsfrom Japan

The Lotte Marines quest for their first Pacific League pennant in 16 years ended on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to the Rakuten Eagles that handed the championship to the Orix Buffaloes. The Buffaloes, whose regular season ended on Monday, watched the game from their home park, Kyocera Dome Osaka, and celebrated after the final out. Lotte entered Wednesday's game needing two wins and a tie from their final three games to capture the title. The Buffaloes' championship is the franchise's first since the Orix BlueWave won the league and Japan Series in 1996. With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the...