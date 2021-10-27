Soccer: Wakizaka, Marcinho lead Frontale into Emperor's Cup semis

Newsfrom Japan

Yasuto Wakizaka set up Kawasaki Frontale's first two goals and scored the third as the J-League leaders booked their spot in the Emperor's Cup semifinals with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Kashima Antlers. The win at Todoroki Stadium sent Frontale into a semifinal against Oita Trinita, 2-0 winners at J2-side Jubilo Iwata. Cerezo Osaka will take on Urawa Reds in the other Dec. 12 semifinal after a 3-0 away win against Nagoya Grampus. Reds won 2-0 at Gamba Osaka. From the opening minutes in Kawasaki, Brazilian forward Marcinho was a constant danger down the left flank for the hosts. Although Antl...