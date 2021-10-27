Tokyo’s Imperial Hotel unveils new design for revamped main building

Newsfrom Japan

Imperial Hotel Ltd. on Wednesday unveiled the new exterior design for its aging main building in central Tokyo, which is scheduled to be rebuilt by fiscal 2036. The new design by Paris-based Japanese architect Tsuyoshi Tane, based on a fusion between a Western palace and a tower, invokes the image of a staircase, with floor space narrowing with height. “The Imperial Hotel will have a presence that can be recognized from any vantage point,” the hotel’s president Hideya Sadayasu said at a press conference in Tokyo, as he highlighted the difference between his hotel and other luxury accommodation...