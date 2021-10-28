Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. loss, Fanuc profit outlook

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Thursday, tracking an overnight drop in the U.S. Dow Jones index and after machinery maker Fanuc, a Nikkei heavyweight, cut its profit outlook for the fiscal year through March due to component shortages. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 380.04 points, or 1.31 percent, from Wednesday to 28,718.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 24.16 points, or 1.20 percent, at 1,989.65. Decliners were led by insurance, oil and coal product, and electric power and gas issues. A...