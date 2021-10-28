Tokyo stocks fall in morning on weak domestic earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning, dragged down by an overnight drop in the U.S. Dow Jones index and weak earnings from some major Japanese manufacturers facing a shortage of parts. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 272.62 points, or 0.94 percent, from Wednesday to 28,825.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 13.95 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,999.86. Decliners included mining, machinery, and iron and steel issues.