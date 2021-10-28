Soccer: Furuhashi nets 10th goal for Celtic in win over Hibernian

Newsfrom Japan

Samurai Blue forward Kyogo Furuhashi was on target Wednesday for Celtic, netting in a 3-1 win away to Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League. With his side leading 2-0, Furuhashi rounded out the scoring in a dominant first-half performance by Celtic, tapping in from a cross by Portuguese winger Jota after the visitors won back possession in their attacking half. The 30th-minute goal at the Easter Road ground in Edinburgh was Furuhashi's 10th across all competitions since he joined Celtic from J-League side Vissel Kobe in July. The win lifted Ange Postecoglou's men to second on the table, two...