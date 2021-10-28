Toyota's Sept. global output drops 39% on year amid supply crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday its global output dropped 39.1 percent in September from a year earlier to 512,765 vehicles, affected by supply chain disruptions in Southeast Asia amid a coronavirus resurgence and semiconductor shortage. The output, well below the initial plan of 900,000 vehicles, fell for the second consecutive month. But the world's top-selling automaker expects a record-high-level output of 850,000 to 900,000 units in November amid easing COVID restrictions in Southeast Asia. Reflecting the impact of the production cut, its global sales in September declined 16.4 percent t...