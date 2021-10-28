Tokyo stocks drop as downbeat earnings disappoint investors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday as investors were left disappointed by a string of downbeat earnings from some major Japanese manufacturers, facing a shortage of parts. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 278.15 points, or 0.96 percent, from Wednesday at 28,820.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 14.15 points, or 0.70 percent, lower at 1,999.66. Decliners included mining, precision instrument and machinery issues.