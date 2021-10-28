Sony ups FY 2021 net profit outlook on robust movie, music business

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. raised its net profit forecast Thursday for the year through March 2022 by 4.3 percent to 730 billion yen ($6.4 billion) as strong performances in movie and music businesses were expected to make up for slower-than-expected growth in its electronics product segment. The latest outlook compares with a net profit of 700 billion yen projected in August and represents a 29.1 percent fall from the previous business year. For the current business year, the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant expects its operating profit to rise 8.9 percent to 1.04 trillion yen and sales to ...