URGENT: Yen slightly weaker but not negative for Japan economy: BOJ chief

The yen has been weakening slightly against the U.S. dollar, but that is unlikely to be a negative for the Japanese economy, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Thursday. Speaking at a press conference after a two-day policy-setting meeting, Kuroda said the softer yen would benefit exports and work positively for the economy. The governor reiterated that foreign exchange rates should reflect economic fundamentals and move stably. Earlier in the month, the dollar hit a four-year high against the yen.