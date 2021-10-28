New Zealand to host online APEC summit on Nov. 12

Newsfrom Japan

New Zealand's government said Thursday it will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in an online format on Nov. 12. The meetings of leaders from 21 economies in the Pacific Rim region will be held virtually for the second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The leaders are expected to discuss such topics as economic measures in the wake of the pandemic and release a joint statement after the talks. Ministerial meetings will be held online on Nov. 8 and 9 to discuss speeding up of the flow of vaccines, digital trade facilitation and reduction of fossil fuel subsidies among o...