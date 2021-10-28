Baseball: Osera goes the distance as Carp eclipse BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

Daichi Osera threw his first shutout of the season as the Hiroshima Carp won 7-0 in the Central League over the last-place DeNA BayStars, who wrapped up their first season under manager Daisuke Miura in disappointing fashion on Thursday. The Carp, whose late-season surge propelled them into the race for the CL's final playoff spot, broke up a scoreless game in a seven-run sixth inning when BayStars starter Masaya Kyoyama (2-7) failed to retire any of the seven batters he faced. Osera (10-5) struck out five while issuing two walks and surrendering six hits. The Carp, already guaranteed a fourth...