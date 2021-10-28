Japan to make COVID-19 booster shots available to all eligible

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese health ministry panel on Thursday approved making third COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available to all people who have gone at least eight months since receiving their second dose, with the rollout for those other than high-risk groups expected to begin in the new year. The decision comes as overseas studies show antibodies that protect against the disease decrease over time for all age groups, with the vaccines' effectiveness lasting around six months. The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare will make an official decision in November on whether it will allow vaccines to be mixed...