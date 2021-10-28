French, Australian leaders speak for 1st time since submarine spat

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of France and Australia spoke for the first time Thursday for the first time since Australia abandoned a submarine deal with France last month while establishing a new Indo-Pacific security partnership involving the United States and Britain, which led to a very strong French backlash. French President Emmanuel Macron told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison by telephone that Australia's "unilateral decision" to cancel the $66 billion deal to purchase conventional submarines "broke the relationship of trust between our two countries," according to a statement from the Elysee P...