FOCUS: Japan looks to renewables, role of nuclear elusive ahead of election

Newsfrom Japan

Japan aims to increase its reliance on renewable energy in achieving net-zero emissions, but the role of nuclear power to be played toward that end appears to be elusive even in the government's energy plan approved by the Cabinet about a week ahead of Sunday's general election. The plan outlines ways to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and cut greenhouse gas emissions 46 percent in fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2013 levels, an ambitious leap from the previous reduction target of 26 percent. The government aims to have renewables account for 36 to 38 percent of Japan's total power generation capaci...