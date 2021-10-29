Baseball: Ohtani voted Player of the Year by major league peers

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani was named the winner Thursday of two Players Choice Awards, including the top prize, as voted by the Major League Baseball Players Association. The players' union selected the Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar as Player of the Year, given to the player who "exhibits the best on-field performance" in either league, as well as the American League's Outstanding Player. The prizes are the latest silverware in Ohtani's growing collection. The 27-year-old on Tuesday received the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award for his season as both one of the majors' elite offensive perfo...