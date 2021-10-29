Japan's Sept. industrial output falls 5.4% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in September fell 5.4 percent from the previous month, government data showed Friday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 89.5 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed a downwardly revised 3.6 percent fall in August. The index of industrial shipments decreased 6.2 percent to 86.5 while that of inventories was up 3.7 percent to 98.4. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to climb 6.4 percent in October and advance 5.7 percen...