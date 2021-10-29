Tokyo stocks open lower on uncertainty over general election Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Friday as sentiment was dampened by uncertainty over how Japan's ruling party will fare in Sunday's general election. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 54.08 points, or 0.19 percent, from Thursday to 28,766.01. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 6.19 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,993.47. Decliners were led by retail, electric power and gas, and securities house issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 113.62-66 yen compared with 113.51-61 yen in New York and 113.60-61...