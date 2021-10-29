Tokyo stocks lower in morning on uncertainty over general election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Friday morning as investors sat on the sidelines amid uncertainty over how the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will fare in Sunday's general election. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 27.56 points, or 0.10 percent, from Thursday to 28,792.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 4.20 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,995.46. Decliners were led by securities house, electric power and gas, and retail issues.