Main events scheduled for Nov. 1-7

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Nov. 1-7: Nov. 1 (Mon) -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release auto sales for October. -- Finance Ministry to begin issuing newly redesigned 500 yen coins. -- Japan to begin mandating domestic automakers to equip all new-model passenger cars with automatic braking systems. Nov. 2 (Tues) -- Bank of Japan to release minutes of Sept. 21-22 Policy Board meeting. -- Tokyo High Court to hold first hearing in appeal of three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. over verdict related to the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011...