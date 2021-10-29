Baseball: Chunichi name "Mr. Dragons" Tatsunami as new manager

Newsfrom Japan

The Chunichi Dragons on Friday named their former star infielder Kazuyoshi Tatsunami as new manager of the Central League club. The 52-year-old, whose club record 2,480 hits is the eighth-most in Nippon Professional Baseball history, accepted an official offer from the club, which is looking to shore up its lackluster offense after finishing fifth in the CL this year. Tatsunami, known by fans as "Mr. Dragons," will hold a press conference later in the day as he replaces Tsuyoshi Yoda, who is stepping down at the end of his three-year contract. Joining the Dragons as their top draft pick in 198...