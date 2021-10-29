SoftBank Vision Fund invests in Japanese firm for 1st time

Newsfrom Japan

SoftBank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund has invested in a Japanese biotechnology company, the startup said Friday, marking its first investment in a domestic firm. Aculys Pharma Inc., based in Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo, said it has raised a total of 6.8 billion yen ($60 million) from the tech investor, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Investment Co. and others. SoftBank Group has invested more than $100 billion in startups in Europe, the United States and China that use advanced technology to create innovative services. The latest investment is expected to be a turning point for the growth of...