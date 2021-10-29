Mitsubishi Heavy launches LNG-fired power generation facility plant in Java

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. has announced the start of commercial operations of a 500-megawatt natural gas-fired power generation system it provided to a power plant run by Indonesia's state-owned electricity provider PT PLN on the northwestern coast of Java. The gas turbine combined cycle power generation system was completed at the Muara Karang thermal power complex more than a month ahead of schedule despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo-based major engineering company, known as MHI, said Thursday. Located in the northwest of Jakarta, the plant was constructed by lo...