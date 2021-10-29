Tokyo stocks end higher on upbeat earnings as election weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Friday as sentiment was lifted on a slew of upbeat domestic earnings reports released the previous day, but gains were capped by lingering uncertainty over possible outcomes of Sunday's general election. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 72.60 points, or 0.25 percent, from Thursday at 28,892.69. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 1.52 points, or 0.08 percent, higher at 2,001.18. Gainers were led by marine transportation, pulp and paper, and food issues.