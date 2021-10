Newsfrom Japan

ANA Holdings Inc. said Friday it expects a net loss of 100 billion yen ($880 million) for the year through March, rather than the 3.5 billion yen net profit projected earlier, as a recovery in air travel demand hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic has been delayed. The parent of All Nippon Airways Co. reported a record net loss of 404.62 billion yen in fiscal 2020 as the major Japanese airline struggled to cope with evaporating travel demand.