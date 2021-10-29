Facebook changes name to Meta to emphasize metaverse business vision

Newsfrom Japan

Social media giant Facebook Inc. said Thursday it has changed its name to Meta to focus on its metaverse business based on virtual and augmented reality platforms. The rebranding came after critics accused Facebook of trying to divert attention from controversies over its strategies and a whistleblower alleged the company was doing little to screen harmful information. "The defining quality of the metaverse will be a feeling of presence -- like you are right there with another person or in another place," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a letter on the company website. "The metaverse is the next f...