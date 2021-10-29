Japan consumer confidence logs 29-month high as virus emergency ends

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's consumer confidence in October rose to its highest level in almost two and a half years, as a sharp fall in coronavirus infections in the nation led the government to fully lift its state of emergency, government data showed Friday. The seasonally adjusted index of sentiment among households made up of two or more people climbed 1.4 points from September to 39.2, the highest since 39.5 was logged in May 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Cabinet Office. The index, which gives an indication of consumers' economic expectations for the coming six months, increased for the...