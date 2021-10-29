Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan to play Netherlands in 1st game under Ikeda

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan national women's team will play the Netherlands in a Nov. 29 friendly in The Hague, the Japan Football Association said Friday, announcing the first game under new manager Futoshi Ikeda. Nadeshiko Japan went out in the first round of the knockout phase at the Tokyo Olympics and parted company with former manager Asako Takakura, who had been in charge since 2016. Ikeda began coaching underage teams in 2017 and led Nadeshiko Japan to an Under-20 World Cup title in 2018. The 51-year-old was most recently in charge of the U-19 side. Japan are ranked 13th while the Netherlands, eliminated...