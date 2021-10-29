S. Korea to lift limits on opening hours for restaurants

Newsfrom Japan

The South Korean government said Friday it will lift restrictions on restaurant business hours now that over 70 percent of the public have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus. Under the new policy that takes effect Monday, up to 10 people will be allowed to meet for private gatherings in the metropolitan area, while up to 12 people will be permitted to gather privately elsewhere. Currently, the nation's restaurants must close at 10 p.m. due to the spread of the virus's Delta variant. The government may consider eliminating restrictions on the size of private gatherings once vaccinati...