Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "UPDATE3: ANA to cut workforce by 9,000 in 5 years, 2nd yr of net loss likely," please note the following CORRECTION. At 8th graf, please read...Its operating loss came to 116.01 billion yen, compared with a loss of 280.95 billion yen...(not...compared with a net loss of...as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.