CORRECTED: UPDATE3: ANA to cut workforce by 9,000 in 5 years, 2nd yr of net loss likely

ANA Holdings Inc. said Friday it will slash around 9,000 employees within five years as the Japanese airline expects to remain in the red for the second straight year with a 100 billion yen ($880 million) net loss in fiscal 2021, underscoring the severity of the hit from the fallout of COVID-19. In an attempt to lower fixed costs, the parent of All Nippon Airways Co. will reduce the workforce, mostly in Japan, including ground staff and flight attendants, to around 29,000 in fiscal 2025, down 20 percent from fiscal 2020, through retirement and by curbing new hiring. Travel demand has not come ...