Japan approves taxi ride-sharing from Nov. for greater convenience

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's transportation ministry said Friday it will approve taxi-sharing services nationwide from next week, allowing strangers to ride the same vehicle in a bid to offer users greater convenience while boosting the productivity of operators. Through taxi-sharing, which will require users to make reservations through a smartphone app, users pay less than they would for an individual taxi. At the same time, operators are better able to meet demand even in areas facing a shortage of drivers. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism expects taxi companies to take several months...