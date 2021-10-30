U.S. trade chief Tai to visit Japan, S. Korea, India from mid-Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Tokyo, Seoul and New Delhi in the latter half of November to enhance trade and economic relationships, her office said Friday. It will be Tai's first visit to Japan since assuming her position earlier this year. During her trip to Asia, she will meet with government officials and stakeholders to "discuss the enduring U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners," the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a press release. Tai will arrive in Tokyo on Nov....