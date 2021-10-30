FEATURE: Indonesian cat fashion designer eyes Japan's pet owners

Newsfrom Japan

A cat fashion designer in Indonesia has garnered attention for his many outfits that include manga and anime characters and even samurai and kimono prototypes as he eyes taking his business to Japan and beyond. Fredi Lugina, a former schoolteacher turned cat outfit tailor, thinks his fashions will be well received in Japan because of the country's penchant for pampering pets, including taking them out to cat cafes, and a culture that worships all things cute. Already gaining millions of likes for his photos and videos featuring his model cats wearing colorful designs posted on social media, Fr...